Restaurant Report Card: Palm Palace fails with 57; Douceur De France scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Rosebud Road in Loganville, there’s an Indian restaurant which failed to make the grade with the health department. Palm Palace scored 57-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The inspection report for the Gwinnett County restaurant says raw chicken was stored above cooked chicken, four containers of expired sour cream were in the cooler and there were moldy carrots, peppers, jalapenos, and potatoes in the kitchen.

CBS46 tried to ask management about the violations but an employee asked us to leave the premises.

On our way out the door, management assured us they have corrected the violations and will be ready for a reinspection.

There are several other good scores around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, Cici’s Pizza on North Druid Hills Road in Decatur scored 94-points. In Cherokee County, Freight Kitchen and Tap is back on track scoring a 96 on a reinspection and in Fulton County, Willy’s Mexicana Grill on Virginia place in Hapeville earned 99-points.

And at Douceur De France on South Marietta Parkway in Marietta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business more than 20-years. You can dine al fresco or step inside and enjoy a meal as well. And their bakery is amazing. They serve freshly baked croissants and pastries every day that you can order. Also, on the menu, they have the le croque mademoiselle, the crepe, panini salmon, and the chicken pot pie. Boy that’s good!

