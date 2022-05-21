DeKalb County gives away groceries due to food cost increases

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -With food prices soaring, DeKalb County leaders are working to help people out with a grocery giveaway.

County leaders are giving out 5,000 boxes of groceries Saturday morning at eight different churches throughout DeKalb. The boxes have chicken, eggs, and fresh produce.

“We do some on the grill. We make chicken noodle coming up to wintertime you know and just enjoy it make chicken salad,” said Helen Mays, who was first in line at Rehobeath Baptist Church to pick up food.

The county has been having regular grocery giveaways for the past two years, first due to pandemic shut downs and now because of inflation. According to federal data, food costs have increased 10% in the last year.

“People are without jobs, you know, and everybody kind of like need help,” said Mays. “I would invite other people to come out and get the food you know and make good use of it.”

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 21st and runs until supplies are out.

The locations food is being handed out at are:

· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

· Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

· Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

· Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

· The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

· Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

· Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

· Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

