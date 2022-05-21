FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Best chance of weekend storms is late Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Warm and humid weather continues into this weekend. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday with a low risk of a thunderstorm. There is a better chance of scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be a humid with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday night. Monday looks unsettled with more showers and storms likely. It’s possible there will be some locally heavy rain on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s, but it will be very humid. Rain chances decrease a bit in the midweek to just isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80. There is another good chance for rain Thursday into early Friday as a front approaches. That front may clear through north Georgia by midday Friday, and the early outlook for Memorial Day weekend is for mainly dry weather with highs in the 80s.

Trend (CBS46)

Rain Chances (CBS46)

