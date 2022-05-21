Advertisement

FIRST ALERT | Storms and much-needed rain are in the forecast

By Cutter Martin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A big weather pattern change is underway across the southern United States. Locally, much wetter weather arrives as we head into the new week.

Spotty rain and thunderstorms continue through early Saturday evening, but a drying trend is expected through most of the overnight hours. A few showers may bubble up early Sunday morning, before sunrise. Whatever rain manages to develop, remains very spotty and primarily north of metro Atlanta early Sunday morning.

The chance of rain and thunder increases mid-morning Sunday through the afternoon. A chance of rain lingers through early Sunday evening. A few storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty breezes. However, the risk of severe weather remains very low.

A more organized disturbance approaches North Georgia and metro Atlanta Monday; boosting the chance of rain even more. Monday may be a washout, with areas of heavy rain during the day.

The chance of additional rounds of rain lingers through Thursday, ahead of a pleasant and dry weekend.

