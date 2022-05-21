FIRST ALERT | Storms and much-needed rain are in the forecast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A big weather pattern change is underway across the southern United States. Locally, much wetter weather arrives as we head into the new week.

Spotty rain and thunderstorms continue through early Saturday evening, but a drying trend is expected through most of the overnight hours. A few showers may bubble up early Sunday morning, before sunrise. Whatever rain manages to develop, remains very spotty and primarily north of metro Atlanta early Sunday morning.

The chance of rain and thunder increases mid-morning Sunday through the afternoon. A chance of rain lingers through early Sunday evening. A few storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty breezes. However, the risk of severe weather remains very low.

When all is said-and-done, this pattern change will put a big dent in the drought across the mid-south and southeast.



FREE WATER IS ON THE WAY, gardeners. #gawx #scwx #firstalertatl pic.twitter.com/INaMJryls8 — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 21, 2022

A more organized disturbance approaches North Georgia and metro Atlanta Monday; boosting the chance of rain even more. Monday may be a washout, with areas of heavy rain during the day.

The chance of additional rounds of rain lingers through Thursday, ahead of a pleasant and dry weekend.

