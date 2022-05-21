FIRST ALERT | A wetter weather pattern is developing across the southeast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Warm and, somewhat, muggy weather has ruled the afternoon forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s. this afternoon A few neighborhoods will hit 90° before 5:30 p.m. With the humidity factored in, it’ll feel even warmer.

Spotty showers and storms have developed in the afternoon heat. The chance of a few more showers and thunderstorms lingers through early evening. Downpours will be few-and-far-between. But, keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

FIRST ALERT | A much wetter weather pattern is developing across the southeast; Sunday’s chance of rain gets a boost.

A few showers may be roaming the area as early as before sunrise Sunday morning. Though, early morning coverage of rain is forecast to remain spotty. The chance of rain starts increasing, gradually, mid-morning on through noon. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

While it won’t be raining everywhere, all day... it is worth keeping a closer eye on the forecast if you have outdoor Sunday plans.

Monday features a round of, potentially, widespread rain and thunder. Rain may be heavy at times. Fewer showers and storms are in Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast. But, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching trends in the data over the next few days; some forecast adjustments are possible. Another boost in the chance of rain and storms arrives Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps through.

As of this forecast, the weekend looks awesome; mild and dry!

