GDOT to suspend lane closures Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - To help accommodate higher traffic during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend most construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

The department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.

Memorial Day weekend traffic is considered to be one of the state’s heaviest travel times. Holiday traffic is expected to be highest on May 27, with moderate traffic on May 28 and May 31, and light traffic on May 29 and May 30.

Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures Memorial Day Weekend - https://t.co/NgjEhzGY9c pic.twitter.com/PXpt4czdGe — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) May 20, 2022

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.

