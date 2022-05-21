Advertisement

Kemp and Walker look to victory in Georgia as primaries near

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addresses a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addresses a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Watkinsville, Ga. The Republican Kemp is seeking to beat former U.S. Sen David Perdue and others in a Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two Republican frontrunners are hoping to clinch primary victories in Georgia.

Candidates in the state are making their final pitches to Georgia voters ahead of Tuesday’s election. Gov. Brian Kemp and former football star Herschel Walker hope to win GOP majorities and clinch nominations for governor and U.S. senator on Tuesday without runoffs.

Kemp spoke to voters at a rally with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts showing up to support him. Walker was scheduled to rally later Saturday in Columbus.

For Kemp, an outright win would be vindication after months of attacks from former President Donald Trump.

