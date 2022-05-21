‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro leaders say they’re looking for an unprecedented approach to tackle crime by having all five major counties collaborate on a strategy. The families impacted by ‘senseless shootings,’ believe solutions must include a sense of urgency.

“Just him doing a good deed cost him his life,” widow Mya Harrold told CBS46.

Her husband, Chris Harrold was known as a giver. Tuesday night May 17th, when he was killed, the tow truck driver was giving someone a chance, a job.

“A convicted felon he was training,” according to Harrold. “But he don’t judge people because he came from nothing.”

The 44-year-old father and his trainee stopped at 2425 Columbia Drive around 7:40 p.m., the property of a convenience store as well as a Chevron gas station.

Chris remained in the truck, but his trainee got out, went inside, then Dekalb Police say he got into an altercation with someone.

The Harrold family says it was allegedly over an unpaid debt.

When the trainee got back into the truck, a suspect fired into it, police tell CBS46. Chris, who had no knowledge of what happened prior, was shot and killed.

“I have a relationship with God and it doesn’t allow me to be angry,” Harrold sobbed. “I’m hurt because he didn’t deserve that.” Adding, “It’s a senseless murder. If anything, I know it may have been said over and over again but [we need] to just help stop the violence.”

It’s a mission tasked to all five metro major counties. Chairpersons from Dekalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton, and Fulton counties met at the Central Library in downtown Atlanta to talk regional strategies.

“The thugs, the criminals, the bad guys--they don’t recognize boundaries,” claimed Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts.

The leaders say they’re now collaborating to tackle crime-- develop policies related to mutual training to improve community policing, a central crime

reporting unit, add hundreds of youth jobs to deter gang activity, and increase funding for more collective outreach.

“It’s really not about a county, a county line is legal fiction. You haven’t seen one, you haven’t touched one, you can’t smell it. It’s a legal fiction,” explained Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “So we have to go beyond the boundaries to make the best decision to improve public safety.”

At the same property where Chris Harrold was shot, his family will hold a vigil Saturday, May 21st at 6 p.m.

Dekalb PD has identified the murder suspect as 25-year-old Victor Richardson.

