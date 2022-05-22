FIRST ALERT | More widespread rain builds-in tonight. Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spotty showers and storms are dotting North Georgia this afternoon and evening. Hit-or-miss rain is focusing in two areas at 3:30 p.m.; across North Georgia and between Troup and Upson Counties... south of Metro Atlanta.

The chance of rain remains spotty through dinner-time, with only brief heavy rain and lightning with a couple of storms. However, rain increases later this evening and tonight.

WETTER PATTERN | Scattered rain is developing this afternoon, but will become more widespread tonight and Monday (washout). Another round of heavier, more widespread rain sweeps through Thursday; another day where it'll be hard to get outdoor plans in. @cbs46 #firstalertatl #gawx pic.twitter.com/khVd1uHtXZ — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 22, 2022

FIRST ALERT | Monday is forecast to be much wetter and rain may be heavy at times

Rain becomes more widespread tonight, into Monday morning. Portions of the Monday morning commute may be pretty wet. If you’re lucky enough to have a dry Monday morning drive into work and school, be prepared for wet weather by mid-morning at the latest.

Rain then lingers, off and on, into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times and a couple storms may produce gusty breezes tonight and Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. But, there will also be some dry time on both days.

The next round of more widespread, persistent rain arrives Thursday ahead of a strong ‘cold’ front. Clearer, sunnier and nicer-feeling weather returns to the forecast Friday!

