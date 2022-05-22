Advertisement

Hundreds participate in annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade

The 12th annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade was held Saturday night.
The 12th annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade was held Saturday night.(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Atlanta’s coolest traditions returned Saturday night and it was brighter than ever.

Big crowds showed up for the “Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade.” Now in its 12th year, the event is a beloved Atlanta celebration of creativity, community, and light. It offers an opportunity for the community to celebrate and have a conversation on the historic accomplishments of southwest Atlanta, connecting the BeltLine community.

The parade ran along the Westside Trail from 8 until 10:30 p.m. It was also the first time the one-mile parade was held on the Westside.

The Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade debuted on the Atlanta art scene in 2010 with a few hundred people and continues to grow each year.

