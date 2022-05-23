ALERT: Police searching for missing teen with autism in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Police are trying to find a missing autistic teenager.

The Marietta Police Department says Carlos Stiven Diaz-Barrios, 18, was reported missing from his hotel room at the Motel 6 off Delk Road early Monday morning.

According to police, Carlos was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday

Witnesses told police they saw Carlos walking east on Delk Road around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved navy shirt.

Carlos and his mother have been living at the hotel for over a month

His mother told police he likes to walk around the hotel property but he never returned.

If you have seen Carlos please call 911 or Marietta Police (770) 794-5370.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.