Atlanta coffee shop starts donation drive for baby formula

Coffee and bakery shop owner is helping collect baby formula at Lenox Village.
Coffee and bakery shop owner is helping collect baby formula at Lenox Village.(Crystal Bui)
By Crystal Bui
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In metro-Atlanta, the community is also working together to make sure families get what they need, while they wait for those shipments to reach the shelves here.

At Lenox village on 2770 Lenox Rd NE, the message is, “Take what you need, and leave what you can” to help those looking for baby formula

“My cousin, she did just recently have a baby,” said Trinity. “We never thought something like this could happen; it’s very alarming.”

The shortage across the United States is touching so many families here, who are having trouble feeding their babies.

As Trinity is ordering coffee inside Garnet Gal’s coffee shop and bakery, she notices a donation box in the corner of the café.

You can drop off any un-opened, unexpired powdered baby formula, or pick some up. And it’s free.

“It reminded me of when my son was an infant. I had trouble breastfeeding. I had to use a couple different types of formula,” said Pat Azogu, Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop and Bakery owner.

The reaction has been positive.

“Online, it’s been a mix. I’ve had people say, ‘We have formula can we bring it in?’” said Azogu. “I’ve also had people reach out and say, “do you have for example, Similac sensitive, because I’m in desperate need of it.”

Their address is: 2770 Lenox Rd NE Suite B-4 in Atlanta.

