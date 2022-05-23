Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of kids will sleep well tonight thanks to a popular Atlanta radio host.

Ryan Cameron and the Ryan Cameron Foundation partnered with Ashley Furniture’s “Hope to Dream” Foundation and gave away beds to local children and families in need on Sunday. The giveaway happened at the Ashley Furniture location at Southlake Mall in Morrow.

CBS46 caught up with Cameron who shared the importance of this event.

“We thought about how we could get ready for back to school before back to school because a lot of kids are going to be getting out for the summer and there will be a lot of programs going on, but we felt like if we did this now, when we do an actual back to school program, which will probably be stuffing backpacks and giving away stuff like clear backpacks, which is going to be the new thing for a lot of school systems, it’s just kind of a jumpstart,” Ryan Cameron explained.

If you missed this giveaway, another one will be held in late summer.

