Domestic dispute turns deadly in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday evening in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County Police, officers were dispatched to the Westbrook Mobile Home Park on Austell Road in reference to an adult male who had been shot. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, an adult male ran to the backyard of a home where he fired at least one shot from the wooded area. CCPD’s SWAT team responded and following a search of the area, they found the man dead in a shed behind the home from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CCPD.

Police say the original victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

