DeKalb County offers free at-home COVID-19 tests at health centers

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County residents looking to obtain an at-home COVID-19 test will now be able to get one for free at any regional DeKalb County health centers.

The rapid antigen tests give results in just a few minutes and can be taken anywhere. Test kits will need to be requested and picked up at the health center, but do not need to be returned after use.

“Testing is an invaluable tool that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said DeKalb District Health Director Sandra J. Valenciano, M.D., M.P.H. “Take a COVID-19 test if you start having symptoms, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or if you’re going to gather with a group of people and want to make sure you’re not infected to protect others. We’re happy to be able to increase access to this valuable resource, as we continue our efforts against COVID-19.”

No health insurance information or ID is needed. To get a free at-home test kit, visit the closest health center location. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.