FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain this Morning, Stormy Week Ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today kicks off a very stormy pattern that will bring us high rain chances through the workweek.

Monday Forecast:

Heavy rain through the morning, with cloudy skies and spotty showers through the afternoon.

High: 76° Average High: 83° Chance of Rain: 90% AM

Heavy rain in the morning.
Heavy rain in the morning.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Expect heavy rain in the evening and overnight hours both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday looks very stormy all day as a cold front moves through. All in all, we’re likely to pick up between 2-4″ of much needed rain through the week. Isolated severe storms are likely each day.

First Alerts on Monday & Thursday for widespread rain and storms.
First Alerts on Monday & Thursday for widespread rain and storms.(cbs46)

Good news- expect clearing on Friday and beautiful sunshine for Memorial Day Weekend!

Beautiful, sunny and mild!
Beautiful, sunny and mild!(cbs46)

