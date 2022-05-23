FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain this Morning, Stormy Week Ahead
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today kicks off a very stormy pattern that will bring us high rain chances through the workweek.
Monday Forecast:
Heavy rain through the morning, with cloudy skies and spotty showers through the afternoon.
High: 76° Average High: 83° Chance of Rain: 90% AM
What You Need to Know:
Expect heavy rain in the evening and overnight hours both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday looks very stormy all day as a cold front moves through. All in all, we’re likely to pick up between 2-4″ of much needed rain through the week. Isolated severe storms are likely each day.
Good news- expect clearing on Friday and beautiful sunshine for Memorial Day Weekend!
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.