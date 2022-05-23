FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances tonight; more wet weather this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a very wet start to Monday, we’ll see much lower rain chances tonight. There is only a 20% chance of a passing shower or storm this evening as skies remain cloudy. Low temperatures will be cooler, with lows dropping to the mid/low 60s Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY FORECAST:

Cloudy skies. Highs will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon, with higher rain chances late Tuesday night.

High Temperature: 81

Normal High: 83

Chance of Rain: 30%

Tuesday (CBS46)

What You Need To Know:

There are higher rain chances Wednesday, especially Wednesday evening. There is a FIRST ALERT Thursday for rain and storms. Some of the storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. With several rain chances (and plenty of clouds) this week, temperatures will be milder. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s all week. The wet weather clears out just in time for the Holiday weekend! This weekend will be gorgeous, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

7 Day Forecast (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.