Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes on I-285 SB blocked after deadly crash

I-285 south at I-20 in DeKalb Co.
I-285 south at I-20 in DeKalb Co.(CBS46/WGCL)
By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes on I-285 south at I-20 in DeKalb Co. are blocked due to a deadly crash.

Emergency responders are on scene working to clear the roadway. Traffic is being diverted onto Glenwood Road in the meantime.

Motorist are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes due to ongoing delays. A crash investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate toward...
Governor Kemp and Senator Purdue make final pushes for Republican spot for governor
This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows a booking photo of Atlanta...
Grammy-winning rap artist ‘Young Thug’ to enter plea in racketeering case
Covid tests
DeKalb County offers free at-home COVID-19 tests at health centers
Connections @ Metropolitan UMC
Church holds first Sunday service after pastor’s murder