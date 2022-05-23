FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes on I-285 SB blocked after deadly crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - All lanes on I-285 south at I-20 in DeKalb Co. are blocked due to a deadly crash.

Emergency responders are on scene working to clear the roadway. Traffic is being diverted onto Glenwood Road in the meantime.

Motorist are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes due to ongoing delays. A crash investigation remains underway.

