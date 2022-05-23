Fulton County launches program to connect 20K households with free broadband

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students, seniors and people all across Georgia could soon get a boost thanks to a new broadband access program.

To help close the digital divide in Fulton County, Chairman Robb Pitts joined internet providers Comcast and AT&T along with Goodwill of North Georgia and other nonprofits and faith organizations to announce the launch of the FulCo Digital Ambassador program, aimed at enrolling at least 20,000 qualifying Fulton County households in free and low-cost internet services through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

“What this effort intends to do, level the playing field, make things equitable when it comes to use of the internet and broadband,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

People all across Georgia are eligible to apply. Qualifying households get $30 per month toward internet service.

In Fulton, the county is partnering with libraries, senior centers and houses of worship to create hundreds of access points where people can learn more about the program and sign up.

To find out more and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.