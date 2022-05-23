Advertisement

Governor Kemp and Senator Purdue make final pushes for Republican spot for governor

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate toward...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate toward Former Sen. David Perdue, right, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Candidates for the Republican spot for Georgia’s governor are squeezing in final pushes to get votes ahead of Election Day.

Things are especially heating up between Governor Brian Kemp and Former Senator David Purdue. Both candidates have a calendar full of events Monday to get more votes on Tuesday.

Governor Kemp is holding a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. in place of his “Putting Georgians First Fly Around” event that was cancelled due to weather. In the evening, he has a rally with Former Vice President Mike Pence at the Cobb County International Airport at 6.

Former Senator Purdue also has a tight schedule today. He has a news conference at 3:30 p.m. at the Wild Wing Cafe in Dunwoody. At 7p.m., Former President Donald Trump will host a tele-rally for Purdue.

