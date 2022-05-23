Advertisement

Grammy-winning rap artist ‘Young Thug’ to enter plea in racketeering case

This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows a booking photo of Atlanta...
This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows a booking photo of Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was one of 28 people indicted Monday, May 9, 2022, in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records.(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based rap star ‘Young Thug’ is expected to tell a Fulton County judge Monday whether he is guilty or not guilty of charges related to allegations that he helped run a violent street gang for more than a decade.

The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is charged with conspiracy to violate Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, along with weapons and drug charges related to items police allegedly found during a search of his Buckhead home.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s massive 28-person indictment, Williams helped found the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang in 2012, a gang she said committed numerous violent crimes in the years since, including murder.

Also charged in the indictment were Atlanta-based rappers ‘Gunna,’ whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and ‘Yak Gotti,’ whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick.

The arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

