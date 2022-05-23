Landmark Communications releases poll results one day before primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Landmark Communications has released its final statewide polling results of the 2022 Republican primary on May 24 in Georgia.

Landmark says it polled 500 randomly selected Republican primary voters from May 21 and 22. Only interviews with fully completed surveys were tabulated in the results. The poll was conducted by telephone with both live and online interviews.

The margin of error of this survey is 4.4%. To be consistent with previous and projected voter turnout, results are weighted based on race, age and gender.

KEY FINDINGS

Governor

Kemp led former Senator David Perdue in the poll by a 60-30 margin. Activist Kandiss Taylor carried five % of the vote, while Catherine Davis carried one.

Among those who chose to vote early Kemp leads by a 66-26 margin. Among those voters who say they will vote on Election Day Kemp still leads yet with a slightly closer margin of 52-35 %.

Lieutenant Governor

“Senator Burt Jones leads Senator Butch Miller by a margin of 44-23 % of the vote,” said Rountree. “However, with 22% of voters saying they are undecided in this election, Jones may very well win a majority of the vote on Tuesday. This is the race to watch.”

Secretary of State

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Congressman Jody Hice are polling closely, said Rountree, with 39 % of respondents saying they will vote for Hice and 38 % for Raffensperger.

“It seems likely this election will go into a runoff. If the Governor, US Senate and Lieutenant Governor races are settled tomorrow, this will create a nightmare political scenario for the incumbent since, by definition, a majority of voters will have voted against him in the first round. In a runoff the incumbent wouldn’t have political cover from other elections,” said Rountree.

Attorney General

“Incumbent Chris Carr is easily winning re-nomination at this point,” said Rountree. Carr leads by a 2-1 margin, 49-24 %, over challenger John Gordon.

Labor Commissioner

“Senator Bruce Thompson leads former Representative Mike Coan by a 38-18 margin,” said Rountree. “While Thompson has taken some hard hits in the media, he has been able to put together a larger advertising buy, and it shows.”

US Senate

Herschel Walker leads the field with 60% of the vote, with the main fight being for second place among a large field of candidates. Latham Saddler was the choice of 12 % of Republican primary poll participants, while Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black was the choice of nine %.

The survey was conducted and sponsored entirely by Landmark and no candidate, campaign or organization had prior knowledge or input for questions asked, according to Landmark.

