Manhunt underway for suspected killer of Canton mother

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A manhunt is underway for the person believed to be responsible for a shooting in Canton that left a mother dead and a grandmother badly injured.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a domestic dispute around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Autumn Brook Drive.

Inside, they found two women who had been shot -- 30-year-old Victoria Thomas and her mother, 68-year-old Myrna Garcia.

Garcia was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital and is in critical condition. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says Garcia was holding her 4-month-old grandchild when she was not shot. The infant was not injured. A 10-year-old was also inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Officials are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Thomas of Acworth. He is possibly driving a black Kia sedan. If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, please call 9-1-1.

