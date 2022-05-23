Advertisement

MARTA offering $3K signing bonus for bus operators and technicians

A MARTA employee.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is set to hold a job fair on May 25.

The hiring event will begin at 3 p.m. at the MARTA headquarters located near the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

The company says it’s offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train all Permit and Class C (regular) license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Masks and a negative COVID test are required for entrance and applicants are required to have the COVID-19 vaccination for employment, according to the press release.

The following is required for bus operator applicants:

  • Seeking full-time and part-time operators
  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have current Class C (regular) license
  • Must pass a physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening

The following is required for journeyman bus technician applicants:

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Must have current Class C (regular) license
  • Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Check for upcoming career fairs and employment opportunities by visiting MARTA here or calling 404-848-5544.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

