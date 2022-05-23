MARTA offering $3K signing bonus for bus operators and technicians

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now’s your chance! The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is set to hold a job fair on May 25.

The hiring event will begin at 3 p.m. at the MARTA headquarters located near the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

The company says it’s offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train all Permit and Class C (regular) license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Masks and a negative COVID test are required for entrance and applicants are required to have the COVID-19 vaccination for employment, according to the press release.

The following is required for bus operator applicants:

Seeking full-time and part-time operators

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

Must have current Class C (regular) license

Must pass a physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening

The following is required for journeyman bus technician applicants:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

Must have current Class C (regular) license

Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Check for upcoming career fairs and employment opportunities by visiting MARTA here or calling 404-848-5544.

