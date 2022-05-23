Metros where people in Atlanta are getting new jobs

(Stacker) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in the first quarter of 2021.

Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 248--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 214--- #15 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO- Net job flow: 34 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO#29. Columbia, SC

Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 253--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 247--- #10 most common destination from Columbia, SC- Net job flow: 6 to Columbia, SC#28. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 274--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 234--- #21 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ- Net job flow: 40 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ#27. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 304--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 285--- #7 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC- Net job flow: 19 to Greenville-Anderson, SC#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 348--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 573--- #23 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI- Net job flow: 225 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Started a new job in Brunswick, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 349--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Brunswick, GA in Q1 2021: 325--- #0 most common destination from Brunswick, GA- Net job flow: 24 to Brunswick, GA#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 392--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 461--- #21 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX- Net job flow: 69 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#23. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 423--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 443--- #16 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL- Net job flow: 20 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 430--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 622--- #20 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA- Net job flow: 192 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#21. Valdosta, GA

Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 438--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 497--- #1 most common destination from Valdosta, GA- Net job flow: 59 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 461--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 576--- #10 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV- Net job flow: 115 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#19. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Started a new job in Birmingham-Hoover, AL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 465--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Birmingham-Hoover, AL in Q1 2021: 447--- #7 most common destination from Birmingham-Hoover, AL- Net job flow: 18 to Birmingham-Hoover, AL#18. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 473--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 522--- #5 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN- Net job flow: 49 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 477--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 514--- #14 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC- Net job flow: 37 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 498--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 426--- #14 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL- Net job flow: 72 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 528--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 443--- #10 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL- Net job flow: 85 to Jacksonville, FL#14. Albany, GA

Started a new job in Albany, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 610--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Albany, GA in Q1 2021: 779--- #0 most common destination from Albany, GA- Net job flow: 169 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 677--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 870--- #13 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL- Net job flow: 193 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#12. Chattanooga, TN-GA

Started a new job in Chattanooga, TN-GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 710--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Chattanooga, TN-GA in Q1 2021: 779--- #3 most common destination from Chattanooga, TN-GA- Net job flow: 69 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 721--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 626--- #15 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX- Net job flow: 95 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Started a new job in Rome, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 779--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Rome, GA in Q1 2021: 767--- #-1 most common destination from Rome, GA- Net job flow: 12 to Rome, GA#9. Dalton, GA

Started a new job in Dalton, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 871--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Dalton, GA in Q1 2021: 865--- #0 most common destination from Dalton, GA- Net job flow: 6 to Dalton, GA#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 890--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 1,400--- #14 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA- Net job flow: 510 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#7. Warner Robins, GA

Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 906--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 1,007--- #0 most common destination from Warner Robins, GA- Net job flow: 101 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#6. Macon-Bibb County, GA

Started a new job in Macon-Bibb County, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 1,365--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Macon-Bibb County, GA in Q1 2021: 1,557--- #-1 most common destination from Macon-Bibb County, GA- Net job flow: 192 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 1,368--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 1,661--- #0 most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL- Net job flow: 293 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#4. Athens-Clarke County, GA

Started a new job in Athens-Clarke County, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 1,473--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Athens-Clarke County, GA in Q1 2021: 1,514--- #-1 most common destination from Athens-Clarke County, GA- Net job flow: 41 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#3. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 1,772--- 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 1,869--- #0 most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC- Net job flow: 97 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#2. Savannah, GA

Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 2,187--- 6.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 2,558--- #0 most common destination from Savannah, GA- Net job flow: 371 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA#1. Gainesville, GA