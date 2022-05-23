Out and About in the ATL | May 23-29, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the last full week of May and there’s no reason to be sitting at home. Check out this list of things to do in metro Atlanta:

MONDAY

The Wren’s Nest historic house museum is featuring “Unframed Images,” 14 images by the acclaimed photographer P.H. Polk, through July 30. Polk’s photographs, to be displayed throughout the house museum, depicting early 20th-century African Americans from all walks of life, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver, and farmworkers in rural Alabama.

TUESDAY

Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! Made with LEGO Bricks is now on display at Zoo Atlanta. The exhibit features more than 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces and explores the beauty of nature through highly stylized, colorful displays that stand in striking contrast with their surroundings.

WEDNESDAY

Today is the last day for Roswell’s Clay Collective’s Spring Works in Clay show and sale at Arts Center West on Woodstock Road in Roswell.

THURSDAY

“Swindlers” tells the hilarious tale of bungling burglars, Jerry and Miles and their madcap caper to swipe their biggest score ever. See the new stage play through June 5 at Lawrenceville Arts Center’s Clyde & Sandra Strikcland Grand Stage Theatre.

MomoCon, a gaming, comics and anime convention, is back at the Georgia World Congress Center through Sunday. There will be 300,000-square-feet of classic arcade games, e-sports, console tournaments, board games and card games; two cosplay contests; live music; and karaoke throughout the weekend.

FRIDAY

Friday Night Live at The Camp at The Works will feature The Murphys. This is a free, family-friendly event. Spring (music) Break on Saturday will feature DJ Rasyrious.

SATURDAY

Brew at the Zoo will feature more than 70 selections of beer and wine samples, live musical entertainment throughout the zoo, access to Keeper Talks and animal feedings, and more.

The PeachNik Mimosa Festival is happening at Atlantic Station. The one-day festival will feature live music, with a performance by Orchestra Noir, peach-flavored mimosas, food and desserts, a Custom NFT Art Exhibit by world-renowned artists Bruce Sulzberg in conjunction with the Deixa.io, and more.

SUNDAY

The SOCA Wine, Food & Music Festival at The Center in Decatur will feature wine, music and reggae. This is a 21+ event.

