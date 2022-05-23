What you need to know before primary election voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County election workers spent the day loading voting machines and election materials onto trucks ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

After election officials saw a record turnout for early voting, they are warning other voters that many polling places have changed for voting on Election Day. More than 100,000 voters across metro Atlanta’s largest counties will have to report to new polling locations Tuesday.

“Before you go out, make sure you check and make sure your polling location is still the same and you know where you’re going,” said Zach Manifold, the Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor.

In DeKalb County, 56,500 voters have new polling places. In Gwinnett County, 40,795 voters will. In Fulton County, 14 polling places changed. Fulton County communications officials were not able to detail how many voters will be impacted before the story’s deadline. Cobb County has two polling place changes because of building issues. The other counties are seeing polling location changes due to redistricting.

It’s important this year to show up at the correct location because, unlike in previous years, if you show up at the wrong polling place, you will be asked to leave and go to your correct voting location. That change is in effect under Georgia’s new election law.

If you arrive after 5 p.m. at the wrong location, there is a chance you can fill out a provisional ballot but you will be asked to go to the correct place otherwise in order to cast a ballot before 7 p.m. Also, remember to bring a state-issued ID.

“Make sure you bring one of those photo ID requirements,” Manifold told CBS46. “Make sure you have a government-issued ID, either state or federal. You can bring your passport. You can bring your driver’s license - any of those government ID’s will work on Election Day.”

The key to avoiding issues is checking your precinct today by visiting the Secretary of State’s ‘my voter page.’ You then type in your first initial and last name, select your county, and type in your birth date. The next page will show you all of your voter id information, your correct polling place, and a sample ballot.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.