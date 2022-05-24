Access to food is a text message away for Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you need help feeding your child this summer, there is a resource you might not know about.

With summer break beginning and free and reduced lunches on hold for some students, the pressure is on parents. A network of Georgia nonprofits hopes to ease the burden.

“There are almost 350,000 kids who don’t know where their next meal is coming from at some point in the year,” said Jon West, with Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Kids are out of school, which adds at least one meal for parents to provide during the day. Groceries and gas are more expensive due to inflation and some families who never had problems feeding their kids before are raising their hands for help.

“We know that families try and make trade-offs. I won’t pay utilities so we can have food. We will skip a little bit of medicine this month so we can put food on the table,” said West.

Jon says there is no need for families to make those trade-offs. Food is available.

“If you need help, get help now. Don’t wait until you are in a moment where you have exhausted every other resource that you have,” says West.

If you need help feeding your kids this summer, make sure and check with your child’s district. There are districts like APS that will not be providing free lunches through the summer outside of summer school programs but do have resources for families in need on their website. Others like Fulton County are providing meals.

Of course, you can always text FIND FOOD to 888-976-2232 to find a food pantry close to you.

