Civil litigation moves ‘full steam ahead’ against APD officers who tased students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two young adults are moving forward with a civil suit after two police officers tased them on live TV at an Atlanta protest in 2020.

Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young spoke out one day after charges were dropped against investigators Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter.

“The same way I was scared almost two years ago, I’m terrified now – especially knowing the people who caused so much trauma and harm to me and Messiah are able to go free,” said Pilgrim.

Pilgrim’s attorney said the two college students were trying to get home after a protest at Centennial Olympic Park in 2020. CBS46 video and police body camera showed officers smash a car window, pull the two from the vehicle, and tase them.

The GBI investigated the incident. Gardner and Streeter’s terminations have been overturned.

The Cherokee Judicial Circuit DA said evidence showed the officers’ use of force was the result of Young and Pilgrim’s resistance.

“This was something brought onto me,” said Young. “We never wanted to be in this situation. All the actions taken that night were escalated by Atlanta police.”

Young was punched multiple times, suffered a broken arm, and received about 25 stitches to a wound on his head.

Attorneys for Pilgrim and Young called it a brutal attack.

“Their civil rights were violated,” said Mawuli Davis, representation for Young. “It’s not over. The whole damn system is guilty as hell.”

Davis said he plans to proceed with civil litigation initially filed in June 2021 and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

He also said the city of Atlanta should hold the officers responsible.

“Our calling card is civil rights and human rights. Our calling card is treating people humanely and justly,” he said.

Justin Miller, representation for Pilgrim, said video of the incident will be the key to winning their case.

“The video shows you the force used by the officers was not commiserate with what was going on that night,” said Miller.

Gardner and Streeter’s attorney said the officers were vindicated and fully cooperated in the investigation.

Both Young and Pilgrim plan to fight for justice outside of the courtroom.

“There needs to be change. I’m gonna do all I can for victims across America and myself so this doesn’t continue to happen,” said Young.

“We’ll continue to use our voices to make sure things like this don’t get swept under the rug,” said Pilgrim.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.