(STACKER) -- Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority.

And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.

This is, of course, by no means an exhaustive list. People’s reasons for choosing to live where they do are as diverse as people themselves. As far as why certain counties across the U.S. have experienced growth, relocation is not the sole, or even primary, reason why. While more than 1,800 counties saw population gains in 2021, approximately 73% of all U.S. counties saw what the U.S. Census Bureau characterizes as a natural decrease. This was a significant jump from 2020, when 55.5% of countries experienced such a decrease.

According to the Bureau, natural decrease is the simple result of “when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period.” In 2021, the conflation of fewer births with an aging population that was also absorbing a higher-than-usual mortality rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to this “increased decrease.”Nonetheless, as stated 1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Georgia.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census.

#50. Madison County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,000--- #817 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.1%--- #44 among counties in Georgia, #624 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 30,120--- #60 largest county in Georgia, #1,431 largest county nationwide

#49. Towns County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,022--- #812 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.3%--- #10 among counties in Georgia, #127 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 12,493--- #113 largest county in Georgia, #2,240 largest county nationwide

#48. Morgan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,229--- #791 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.5%--- #26 among counties in Georgia, #305 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 20,097--- #88 largest county in Georgia, #1,810 largest county nationwide

#47. Floyd County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,267--- #787 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.4%--- #73 among counties in Georgia, #1,134 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 98,584--- #26 largest county in Georgia, #615 largest county nationwide

#46. Gordon County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,358--- #773 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%--- #59 among counties in Georgia, #900 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 57,544--- #40 largest county in Georgia, #906 largest county nationwide

#45. Troup County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,382--- #767 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%--- #64 among counties in Georgia, #980 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 69,426--- #34 largest county in Georgia, #775 largest county nationwide

#44. Harris County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,644--- #746 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%--- #40 among counties in Georgia, #542 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 34,668--- #54 largest county in Georgia, #1,308 largest county nationwide

#43. Greene County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,921--- #718 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.3%--- #13 among counties in Georgia, #143 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 18,915--- #93 largest county in Georgia, #1,875 largest county nationwide

#42. Habersham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,990--- #708 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%--- #45 among counties in Georgia, #637 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 46,031--- #43 largest county in Georgia, #1,055 largest county nationwide

#41. Gilmer County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,061--- #697 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.8%--- #32 among counties in Georgia, #380 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 31,353--- #58 largest county in Georgia, #1,387 largest county nationwide

#40. Spalding County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,233--- #685 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.0%--- #55 among counties in Georgia, #817 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 67,306--- #37 largest county in Georgia, #795 largest county nationwide

#39. Union County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,276--- #679 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.3%--- #20 among counties in Georgia, #214 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 24,632--- #77 largest county in Georgia, #1,621 largest county nationwide

#38. Lumpkin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,522--- #662 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%--- #29 among counties in Georgia, #337 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 33,488--- #55 largest county in Georgia, #1,342 largest county nationwide

#37. Pickens County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,785--- #639 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.9%--- #24 among counties in Georgia, #295 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 33,216--- #56 largest county in Georgia, #1,351 largest county nationwide

#36. Catoosa County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,930--- #634 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%--- #47 among counties in Georgia, #692 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 67,872--- #35 largest county in Georgia, #788 largest county nationwide

#35. Camden County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,255--- #605 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%--- #39 among counties in Georgia, #522 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 54,768--- #41 largest county in Georgia, #932 largest county nationwide

#34. Dawson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,468--- #595 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.0%--- #9 among counties in Georgia, #120 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 26,798--- #70 largest county in Georgia, #1,532 largest county nationwide

#33. Lee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,865--- #576 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.2%--- #15 among counties in Georgia, #160 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 33,163--- #57 largest county in Georgia, #1,354 largest county nationwide

#32. Glynn County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,873--- #575 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%--- #48 among counties in Georgia, #698 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 84,499--- #30 largest county in Georgia, #680 largest county nationwide

#31. Richmond County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,058--- #533 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%--- #68 among counties in Georgia, #1,055 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 206,607--- #11 largest county in Georgia, #332 largest county nationwide

#30. Rockdale County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,355--- #472 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.8%--- #35 among counties in Georgia, #434 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 93,570--- #28 largest county in Georgia, #641 largest county nationwide

#29. Carroll County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,621--- #462 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%--- #42 among counties in Georgia, #579 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 119,148--- #21 largest county in Georgia, #527 largest county nationwide

#28. Bartow County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,744--- #456 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.7%--- #38 among counties in Georgia, #503 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 108,901--- #24 largest county in Georgia, #563 largest county nationwide

#27. Oconee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,991--- #451 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.4%--- #3 among counties in Georgia, #50 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 41,799--- #50 largest county in Georgia, #1,147 largest county nationwide

#26. Lowndes County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,018--- #449 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%--- #41 among counties in Georgia, #543 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 118,251--- #22 largest county in Georgia, #531 largest county nationwide

#25. Bulloch County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,882--- #406 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.5%--- #18 among counties in Georgia, #208 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 81,099--- #32 largest county in Georgia, #705 largest county nationwide

#24. Douglas County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,834--- #392 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%--- #37 among counties in Georgia, #489 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 144,237--- #18 largest county in Georgia, #458 largest county nationwide

#23. Clarke County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,957--- #390 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.2%--- #34 among counties in Georgia, #402 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 128,671--- #19 largest county in Georgia, #504 largest county nationwide

#22. Effingham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,519--- #383 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.0%--- #7 among counties in Georgia, #78 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 64,769--- #39 largest county in Georgia, #832 largest county nationwide

#21. Newton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,525--- #382 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.5%--- #25 among counties in Georgia, #304 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 112,483--- #23 largest county in Georgia, #545 largest county nationwide

#20. Fayette County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,627--- #379 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%--- #27 among counties in Georgia, #331 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 119,194--- #20 largest county in Georgia, #526 largest county nationwide

#19. Walton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,905--- #373 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.4%--- #19 among counties in Georgia, #210 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 96,673--- #27 largest county in Georgia, #628 largest county nationwide

#18. Barrow County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,138--- #356 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%--- #8 among counties in Georgia, #112 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 83,505--- #31 largest county in Georgia, #688 largest county nationwide

#17. Bryan County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,505--- #352 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +48.0%--- #1 among counties in Georgia, #6 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 44,738--- #46 largest county in Georgia, #1,078 largest county nationwide

#16. Jackson County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +15,422--- #341 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +25.5%--- #5 among counties in Georgia, #61 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 75,907--- #33 largest county in Georgia, #737 largest county nationwide

#15. Muscogee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +17,037--- #323 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.0%--- #36 among counties in Georgia, #485 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 206,922--- #10 largest county in Georgia, #330 largest county nationwide

#14. Coweta County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +18,841--- #304 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%--- #21 among counties in Georgia, #232 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 146,158--- #17 largest county in Georgia, #454 largest county nationwide

#13. Hall County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,452--- #261 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%--- #23 among counties in Georgia, #286 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 203,136--- #12 largest county in Georgia, #337 largest county nationwide

#12. Houston County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +23,733--- #260 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.0%--- #16 among counties in Georgia, #166 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 163,633--- #14 largest county in Georgia, #409 largest county nationwide

#11. Paulding County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +26,337--- #242 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%--- #12 among counties in Georgia, #137 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 168,661--- #13 largest county in Georgia, #397 largest county nationwide

#10. Chatham County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +30,163--- #215 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.4%--- #30 among counties in Georgia, #351 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 295,291--- #6 largest county in Georgia, #239 largest county nationwide

#9. Columbia County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +31,957--- #196 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +25.8%--- #4 among counties in Georgia, #59 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 156,010--- #16 largest county in Georgia, #433 largest county nationwide

#8. Henry County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +36,790--- #175 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.0%--- #14 among counties in Georgia, #148 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 240,712--- #9 largest county in Georgia, #284 largest county nationwide

#7. Clayton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +38,171--- #172 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.7%--- #22 among counties in Georgia, #235 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 297,595--- #5 largest county in Georgia, #235 largest county nationwide

#6. Cherokee County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +52,274--- #126 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.4%--- #6 among counties in Georgia, #73 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 266,620--- #7 largest county in Georgia, #264 largest county nationwide

#5. DeKalb County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +72,489--- #84 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.5%--- #33 among counties in Georgia, #393 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 764,382--- #4 largest county in Georgia, #87 largest county nationwide

#4. Forsyth County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +75,772--- #78 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +43.2%--- #2 among counties in Georgia, #13 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 251,283--- #8 largest county in Georgia, #277 largest county nationwide

#3. Cobb County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +78,071--- #70 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.3%--- #31 among counties in Georgia, #354 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 766,149--- #3 largest county in Georgia, #85 largest county nationwide

#2. Fulton County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +146,129--- #34 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.9%--- #17 among counties in Georgia, #196 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 1,066,710--- #1 largest county in Georgia, #42 largest county nationwide

#1. Gwinnett County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +151,741--- #32 among all counties nationwide- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.8%--- #11 among counties in Georgia, #133 among all counties nationwide- 2020 population: 957,062--- #2 largest county in Georgia, #55 largest county nationwide

