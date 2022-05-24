FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible on Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Showers will stay in the forecast for a few days, but it looks like most of the time it will be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning. There is a low risk of light showers through midday. The sun may break through in the afternoon, and isolated thunderstorms may flare up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies again on Wednesday. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms is late in the day and Wednesday evening.

We have issued a First Alert for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Rain is possible in the morning, and again during the afternoon/night. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Rain chances diminish early Friday as a front moves away and dry weather arrives just in time for the Memorial Day. Highs will be near 80 Friday and Saturday. It will warm into the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. The only chance of rain over the holiday weekend is with isolated showers/storms possible Monday afternoon.

