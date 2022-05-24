First Alert Forecast: Wet Pattern Continues, Widespread Storms Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Unsettled weather continues with on and off storms through the week, peaking in coverage on Thursday.
Tuesday Forecast:
Cloudy, muggy and relatively dry through the dat. A stray shower is possible through the afternoon, and spotty thunderstorms are likely overnight tonight.
High: 81° Average High: 83° Chance of Rain: 30% PM/Late
What You Need to Know:
Thursday will be the stormiest day of the week, with scattered rain and storms throughout the entire day. The severe weather risk is low, but with 2″ additional rain likely, flash flooding is possible.
Rain will linger into Friday morning, before things dry out for Memorial Day Weekend. Right now, it looks like some clouds could hang around on Saturday, with lots of sunshine Sunday and Monday.
