FIRST ALERT: Storms increase late tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The chance of rain and storms increases late tonight. Some of the storms could be strong, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds. Most of North Georgia is under a level 1 (out of 5) threat of severe storms through 8am Wednesday morning.

Tonight's Severe Risk (CBS46)

The storms will move out overnight, with only isolated showers or storms possible for Wednesday morning’s commute.

The rain chances increase in far West Georgia through the afternoon, with the highest chance of rain moving in Wednesday evening.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST:

High Temperature: 78

Normal High: 83

Chance of Rain: 50%

Wednesday Evening (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

There is a FIRST ALERT Thursday for rain and storms as a cold front approaches. Some of the storms Thursday could be severe. North Georgia is under a level 1 (out of 5) threat of severe weather Thursday.

The rain will be heavy at times, and could impact any Memorial Day Weekend travel plans.

The good news: The rain moves out early Friday morning....with beautiful (and rain-free) weather just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

7 Day Forecast (CBS46)

