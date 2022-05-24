Fulton County has slow start to Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Another election means increased attention to how Fulton County runs things.

“It’s just the nature of the beast at this point,” said Nadine Williams, Fulton County’s Election’s Office’s interim director.

Elections officials have been under a microscope for at least the past four years, including the last presidential election, when votes in Fulton County were recounted three times.

Fulton County is the most populated county in the state and has 250 polling sites. But of those sites, only two had issues this morning due to opening late.

“They were opened approximately 7:20 to 7:30, they will stay open later per court order. We’re working on that as well,” said Williams.

And during early voting, there were some Wi-Fi issues that slowed polling sites down.

In the past, Fulton County has seen long lines, been slow to count ballots, and has even lost absentee ballot requests. But for this primary, things are going well, according to the office’s interim director.

“Our workers are very strong. Our training has been enhanced...Fortunately, people are going to do more advanced voting, which we prefer, it gives more time to not have long lines on Election Day,” said Williams.

Williams actually says things have been slow today. She credits the fact that over 91,000 Fulton County residents voted early.

