Georgia Primary Election 2022 Results

Election Results
Election Results
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Primary Election is happening May 24. The majority of the polls close at 7 p.m. (two locations are open for slightly longer because of a delay in opening on time at 7 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RESULTS

Additional results

Click here for links to election results for every county in north Georgia

