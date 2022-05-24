LIVE BLOG: Primary election underway as Georgians head to polls

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s primary election has begun, as the votes trickle in to determine who will appear on this November’s general election ballot.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning, with Georgians making their way to local polling places. Following the 2020 Presidential election, Georgia has emerged as an important swing state.

CBS46 will be with you throughout the day with the latest updates on the primary election.

10:30 a.m. Stacey Abrams holds a news conference during Georgia’s Primary Election.

10:30 a.m. Stacey Abrams holds a news conference during Georgia's Primary Election.

10:00 a.m. The Fulton County Interim Director of Registration & Elections Nadine Williams and Board of Registration & Elections Chair Cathy Woolard held a news conference to discuss the primary election day process.

6:53 a.m. A line of voters starting to form at the Buckhead Library. Polls are set to open in just minutes.

5:04 a.m. Poll workers arrived at Buckhead Library ahead of Election Day. Some counties in metro Atlanta are still looking for volunteers to work the polls.

