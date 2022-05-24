Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Primary election underway as Georgians head to polls

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s primary election has begun, as the votes trickle in to determine who will appear on this November’s general election ballot.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning, with Georgians making their way to local polling places. Following the 2020 Presidential election, Georgia has emerged as an important swing state.

CBS46 will be with you throughout the day with the latest updates on the primary election.

GEORGIA’S MAY PRIMARY: A look at who’s running in the big races

10:30 a.m. Stacey Abrams holds a news conference during Georgia’s Primary Election.

10:00 a.m. The Fulton County Interim Director of Registration & Elections Nadine Williams and Board of Registration & Elections Chair Cathy Woolard held a news conference to discuss the primary election day process.

RELATED: What you need to know before primary election voting

6:53 a.m. A line of voters starting to form at the Buckhead Library. Polls are set to open in just minutes.

Buckhead Library
Buckhead Library(CBS46)

5:04 a.m. Poll workers arrived at Buckhead Library ahead of Election Day. Some counties in metro Atlanta are still looking for volunteers to work the polls.

Buckhead Library
Buckhead Library(CBS46)

