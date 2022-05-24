Advertisement

Man, K9 Officer injured following shooting involving Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County Police
Gwinnett County Police(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway following a shooting involving police that sent one person and a K9 Officer to the hospital late Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a home on Pine Lane in Lawrenceville after reports of an aggravated domestic incident.

Police tell CBS46 News that a man threatened a woman with a handgun. In a matter of minutes, the alleged gunman fled the scene prior to police arriving.

After further investigation, police located the suspected shooter in a wooded area near the home. The man allegedly fired toward officers ultimately striking a K9 Officer. Police then began firing back. As a result, the man suffered from a gunshot wound.

Both the suspected shooter and the K9 Officer were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted to further assist in this investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Messiah Young
No charges for officers charged after May 2020 encounter with college students
Mike Pence rallies for Governor Brian Kemp on final day before election day.
Trump backs Perdue, Pence rallies for Kemp on final day before elections
Messiah Young
Charges dropped for officers in 2020 tasing incident
Trump backs Perdue, Mike Pence rallies for Kemp on final day before election day