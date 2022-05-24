Man, K9 Officer injured following shooting involving Gwinnett County Police

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway following a shooting involving police that sent one person and a K9 Officer to the hospital late Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a home on Pine Lane in Lawrenceville after reports of an aggravated domestic incident.

Police tell CBS46 News that a man threatened a woman with a handgun. In a matter of minutes, the alleged gunman fled the scene prior to police arriving.

After further investigation, police located the suspected shooter in a wooded area near the home. The man allegedly fired toward officers ultimately striking a K9 Officer. Police then began firing back. As a result, the man suffered from a gunshot wound.

Both the suspected shooter and the K9 Officer were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted to further assist in this investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.