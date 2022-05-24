Mattie’s call issued for missing 29-year-old Riverdale man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A 29-year-old man who suffers from depression and Schizophrenia was reported missing in the Riverdale area.

The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding Thomas Nowicki of Riverdale. He was last seen on May 19 around 7 p.m.

Nowicki was described wearing gray shorts and a gray green shirt.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Nowicki is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

