Advertisement

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections.

Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

The junior senator and pastor is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning a special election in 2021 for the final two years of former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Republicans believe Warnock is vulnerable and are targeting his seat in their efforts to regain a Senate majority.

Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. On Capitol Hill, he has attacked Republicans’ push for tighter voting rules as “Jim Crow in new clothes.”

In Georgia, he has stressed his work in bringing home funding for health care, national security research and other projects. He has also highlighted his efforts to try to cap the cost of insulin and temporarily suspend the federal gas tax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Democrats, GOP follow parallel paths to Georgia political dominance
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
Herschel Walker wins GOP Senate primary
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Why does Georgia have so many counties?