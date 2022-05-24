Police: fight over gun ends in fatal shooting, 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A dispute between two men over a gun ended in a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning, police say.
When officers arrived at Z D Townhomes on Forest Hill Drive they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound and one dead.
