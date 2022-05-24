Advertisement

Police: fight over gun ends in fatal shooting, 1 dead, 1 injured

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A dispute between two men over a gun ended in a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning, police say.

When officers arrived at Z D Townhomes on Forest Hill Drive they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound and one dead.

Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

