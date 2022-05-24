Advertisement

Police: Shooter who prompted lockdown at Texas school district is in custody

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at a school district is in custody.

This is a breaking news update. AP’s earlier story follows.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

