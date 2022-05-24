Top candidates for Georgia make last-minute push for votes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few hours after the polls opened in Georgia on Primary Election Day, the sole Democrat for governor, Stacey Abrams, held a news conference in the Kirkwood neighborhood where she lived for 15 years.

“I’m running because I believe in one Georgia, whether it’s bringing together neighborhoods or bringing together counties or bringing together an entire state,” Abrams said. “There is incredible pain in this state, that families are struggling and they’re worried, but there is also extraordinary promise in this state, that more can be done, and it’s not going to cost us new money and taxes. It’s just going to cost us new ideas and new innovations.”

On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and his former friend-turned-rival David Perdue, a former U.S. Senator, made last minute phone calls to supporters.

The Republican race for Georgia governor is getting national attention. Political observers say the outcome will reveal whether former President Donald Trump still has a big influence among conservatives.

Trump is the one who convinced Perdue to try to unseat Kemp. Kemp has the endorsement of Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence.

At a Pence/Kemp event Monday, Kemp told the crowd Georgia is in a better place because of his leadership.

“That is why we’re in a fight for the soul of our state. And that’s why this family has been getting up every single day to make sure that Stacey Abrams is not going to be our governor or the next president,” Kemp said.

Perdue told reporters Monday, he’s happy to have Trump’s endorsement and pledged to expose what he calls the “fraud” and “lies” that led to Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia.

“This is why I’m running,” Perdue said. “People of Georgia are fed up.”

