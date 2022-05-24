Trump backs Perdue, Pence rallies for Kemp on final day before elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage rallying in support of Gov. Brian Kemp for another term as Georgia’s governor.

“Let’s support Gov. Brian Kemp and send him on the road to victory this November,” said Pence, to roughly two hundred Kemp supporters in an aviation hanger in Cobb County.

Pence applauded Kemp’s handling of the pandemic and job creation.

RIGHT NOW: Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigning in Georgia alongside Governor Brian Kemp in Kemp's final stop before tomorrow's Election Day.



A look at the heated Republican primary for Georgia Governor

Gov. Kemp is leading over his competitor, former Senator David Perdue, in recent polling but urged his supporters to turn out to the polls on Tuesday.

“We cannot take tomorrow for granted. We’re doing this for a reason. We’ve got more wood to chop,” Kemp said.

As the event in Cobb County wore on, the former president was rallying supporters of Perdue through a tele-rally.

“Brian Kemp is truly an embarrassment to the Republican party because of what’s taken place in your great state of Georgia, and David will make a massive upgrade as your governor,” said former president Donald Trump.

Perdue, in a rally in Atlanta on Monday, promised improved election security if elected as governor. He also questioned early polling that shows him down in the race for governor.

“It’s hard to pick up on two dynamics in this race,” said Perdue. “One is the voter fraud issue, and one is the Donald Trump influence.”

Both candidates urged voters not to compare them to their competitors, but to consider who would be the best conservative candidate to beat Stacey Abrams.

“Tomorrow’s primary election comes down to this - who is best positioned to defeat Stacey Abrams and the national democrats that will descend on Georgia in this fall’s election,” said Pence.

The polls will open Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

