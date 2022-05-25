Atlanta parents welcome extra security following Texas school shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many parents are still on high alert about sending their kids back to school after the horrifying school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where police said a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two adults including a teacher at Robb Elementary School Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Heavier police presence planned for Gwinnett County schools Wednesday

Now, some of the local school districts in Georgia are already taking action.

Gwinnett Police Department and the Fulton County Police Department both added extra patrol officers to each school campus in both districts to help assist campus security teams in wake of the tragedy.

Parents told CBS46 the images from the horrifying event were still very fresh in their minds while dropping off their kids to school Wednesday.

”It is something I am kind of always worried about because people are kind of crazy,” Camp Creek Elementary School Parent Victoria Hefton said.

Despite the school year coming to a close here locally some of the largest school districts in Georgia still felt adding extra security was essential in the final days of school.

“I love it and I think even yesterday with the elections being held here, having someone on grounds is just safe,” Hefton said.

Commencement celebrations are also coming up and the Clayton County School District released a statement saying they will also be stepping up security at graduation in light of what happened.

“You just never know when you send your child anywhere and it’s just really sad and we’re praying for all of the families,” Hefton said.

