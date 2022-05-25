Atlanta restaurant and wine brand team up for National Wine Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lovers of wine are celebrating National Wine Day on May 25 by pouring a glass or cabernet, chardonnay or rose.

CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste visited Forks & Flavors in Kennesaw for a breakdown of which wines pair well with specific foods.

David Wilmott, Executive Chef of Forks and Flavors whipped up two of the restaurant’s signature dishes: miso crusted flounder and the Georgia peach short rib over pimento cheese grits and spiced carrots.

The flounder is topped with mango Pico de Gallo. Wilmott recommends pairing it with The Random Whine’s Pinot Grigio.

Meanwhile, he recommends pairing the short rib dish with The Random Whine’s red blend.

“It’s due to the Merlot and Zinfandel, plum flavors,” Wilmott said. “Really good, deep flavor wines pair great.”

Kay Jackson, founder of The Random Whine says found her love for wine when facing one of her biggest battles in life — breast cancer.

“I was going through chemo and radiation and I really just wanted something to make me feel normal.

While fighting breast cancer, she would of ask for her friends to bring something other than cards, candy and flowers.

“I actually asked for wine,” Jackson said. “It allowed me to study wine and learn more about taste and everything.”

Now, Jackson is cancer free, and she’s been using her passion of creating wine to help others surviving and thriving post-diagnosis.

The Random Whine gives a portion of its proceeds to cancer organizations.

The Random Whine is headquartered in Woodstock and can be found at select metro Atlanta restaurants.

