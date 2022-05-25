Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old girl from South Georgia

Madelynn Smith
Madelynn Smith(GBI)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Jesup Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 6-year-old girl from Wayne County.

Officials say Madelynn Smith was last seen on May 24 around 6:45 p.m. at 300 Sunset Boulevard, Apt. 3, in Jesup.

Madelynn is described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and her hair is in braids. Officials say she may be in the company of a 30-year-old Black female who is 4′7″ tall, 155 pounds with brown hair. They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with Georgia tag TCZ1091.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madelynn Smith, please contact 911 or the Jesup Police Department at (912) 427-1300.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Look Up Atlanta
The southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park
Boeing to host hiring event in Atlanta
Boeing to host career event in Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Police Department
APD: Woman forced into vehicle in Atlanta found safe
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
Herschel Walker wins GOP Senate primary