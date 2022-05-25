Boeing to host career event in Atlanta on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Boeing will be hosting a career event for interested candidates on Thursday in Atlanta.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hilton Atlanta NE at 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

The company is hiring experienced engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and quality professionals.

Interested candidates can apply to open positions before attending the event by clicking here.

