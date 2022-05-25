Advertisement

DeKalb County Police hosting virtual mental health forum

Mental health resources coming to the metro
Mental health resources coming to the metro
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With everything going on in the world, it’s important to make your mental health a priority and DeKalb County wants to help.

“During these unprecedented times, the DeKalb County Police Department wants to ensure that the community has easy access to support through these online resources,” said Chief Mirtha V. Ramos.

The police department is hosting a virtual mental health forum on Thursday.

Experts from the crisis unit and the Community Service Board will speak along with a licensed counselor.

The panel will include:

• National Alliance on Mental Illness

• DKPD Mobile Crisis Unit Commander

• DKPD Licensed Professional Counselor

• DeKalb County E911

• DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office

• DeKalb Community Service Board

• Iwoinakee Billups, Finding Answers In The Home (FAITH)

The goal is to connect the community with behavioral and mental health resources.

The forum begins at 5 p.m. Click here to watch.

