DeKalb woman who stopped school shooting in 2013 reacts to Texas shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Antoinette Tuff watched the coverage Tuesday of an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in horror.

At least 18 children are dead after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire.

“I just wanted to cry,” Tuff said.

For Tuff, it’s especially hard to watch because it wasn’t that long ago when a gunman walked into her DeKalb County school.

Tuff told CBS46 then that she prayed with the gunman and talked about life, ultimately stopping a possible school shooting at McNair Discovery Learning Academy.

“I tried to commit suicide two days before that, not knowing God didn’t let me take my life because I needed to save 870 children’s lives two days later,” Tuff said.

That was back in 2013.

Nearly ten years later, what Tuff feared would happen in her school has continued to be a reality across the nation.

Now, Tuff travels to speak to teachers, students and corporations about de-escalating.

“We’re right back where we started and nothing has been done,” she said. “No gun laws to be able to protect our babies.”

