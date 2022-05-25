FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers/storms Wednesday; More storms on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through north Georgia Tuesday evening and will continue overnight. There will likely be a break in the rain for the Wednesday morning commute. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday especially in west Georgia. The best chance of storms is late in the day and during the evening as a line moves out of Alabama into west Georgia. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. There is a low risk of severe storms from Atlanta through west Georgia.

Wednesday (CBS46)

We have issued a First Alert for the threat of showers and thunderstorms through the day on Thursday into Thursday night. The greatest risk of storms is during the afternoon, and there is a low risk of strong/severe storms. A front moves away from north Georgia Friday morning and the weather improves heading into the Memorial Day weekend! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. It will turn much less humid on Friday into Saturday.

Thursday Severe (CBS46)

Thursday (CBS46)

Memorial Day (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.